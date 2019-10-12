Two UP gangster arrested for gunning down BSP leader and his nephew: Police

A notorious UP gangster and his sharpshooter, allegedly involved in gunning down a BSP leader and his nephew in May this year at Najibabad in Bijnor district were arrested from near Karkardooma court complex, police said on Saturday. Special Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Pramod Singh Kushwaha said gangster Sehnawaj Ansari, 32, and his sharpshooter Jabbar, 25, were arrested on a tip-off that they would be visiting Delhi on Thursday to meet one of his associates.

The two were involved in shooting dead BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab on May 28 in Najibabad over a business rivalry, said Kushwaha, adding the Uttar Pradesh police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest. "On Thursday, police received a tip-off on Thursday that Ansari, along with Jabbar, would come to Jagatpuri near Karkardooma Court to meet one of his associates. The police, accordingly, laid a trap and nabbed the duo at about 8.45 pm," the DCP said.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had a business rivalry with Ahsan who was in the property business. On May 28, they, along with their associates Danish Kanakpur and Danish Ubbanwala, had planned to attack BSP leader and his nephew Shadab in their office at Guru Dwara road in Najibabad, the official said.

As per their plan, the two entered the BSP leader's office and fired gunned down victims, firing 10 rounds at them. After killing the uncle-nephew duo, the accused had fled from the spot, he said.

Two pistols and eight live cartridges also were recovered from them, the DCP added.

