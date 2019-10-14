TN: Madurai student makes casteist slurs at classmate, attacks with blade on back

A student at the Government Higher Secondary School near Palamedu in Madurai district allegedly made caste-based slurs at one of his classmates and later attacked him on his back using a pencil sharpener blade. The victim, identified as Saravana Kumar, is a class XI student at the school and is currently admitted in Rajaji Hospital here. The incident took place on Friday.

According to the mother of the victim, the student who attacked Saravana had previously made casteist remarks against him Saravana. "Saravana was playing with his friends when one Maha Iswaran stopped him and asked why he was playing with a school bag. Then he stabbed Saravana in the back using a pencil sharpening blade," the mother, Rasthi said. (ANI)

