Ex-AMU student allegedly commits suicide in hostel, protests in campus

A former student of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room in the campus, sparking protests, police said on Wednesday. Hundreds of students demonstrated, alleging "delayed response" of the authorities to the incident, and forced a police party to move out of the campus.

AMU spokesperson Shafay Kidwai told PTI that Anas Shamsihad (23), from Pilibhit, completed post-graduation in Social Work from the varsity. He had returned to his old hostel room three days back to prepare for a PhD entrance examination. According to others in the hostel, he appeared to be disturbed because of some issues at home, Kidwai said, adding that when his two roommates were out on Tuesday afternoon he shut the door and allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

When the two roommates returned they found the door locked and later broke into to find Shamsihad hanging. As the word of the incident spread a large number of students gathered at the scene, he said. The protesting students threw stones at the vehicle of Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Kumar, smashing a window, officials said.

The varsity authorities have, however, denied any delay in responding to the incident. "The Hall Provost immediately rushed to the spot and took him to the medical college hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Kidwai said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulahari told PTI that the situation is "well under control" since Wednesday morning and there is normalcy in the campus.

He said the cause leading to the suicide is being investigated and a search of the 'triple-seater' room where Shamsihad was staying would provide some clues. Shamsihad's family has arrived and are making arrangements to take the body back to Pilibhit, the officer said.

Security in and around the university has been tightened and police and RAF have been deployed around the campus boundary, Kulahari said.

