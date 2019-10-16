Sri Sri Ravi Shankar thanks SC for placing confidence in Ayodhya mediation committee

As Supreme Court wrapped up arguments in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case and reserved its verdict, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday thanked the court for the confidence it placed in the mediation, of which he was a part of. In a tweet, the spiritual leader said that the entire mediation process happened with a sense of brotherhood and understanding which is a testament to the values of this nation.

"I thank the Supreme Court for the confidence they have placed in the mediation. I thank all the parties for their sincere and tireless participation. The entire mediation process happened with a sense of brotherhood and understanding which is a testament to the values of this nation," he said on Twitter. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict after concluding the arguments in the land dispute case and is likely to pronounce a verdict in the matter between November 4 and 17.

The apex court had, on August 2, said that the mediation committee has failed to achieve any final settlement in the Ayodhya land dispute matter and decided to hold the day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6. The court had on March 8 constituted a three-member committee headed by retired apex court judge FMI Kalifulla and also comprising of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu to mediate a settlement in the Ayodhya land dispute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)