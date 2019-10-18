Election Commission replaces police observer of Nashik

The Election Commission on Friday replaced police observer of Nashik and a returning officer in the district after reviewing the electoral preparedness in Maharashtra. An Election Commission release said that the police observer was removed for "not performing the task of observation satisfactorily".

The decisions came three days before the assembly polls in the state. The release said that the commission found on the basis of input regarding progress on photo voter slip distribution that the performance of an assembly constituency in Nashik district was very poor.

"Reviewing this, the Commission ordered replacement of the RO 125 Nashik West," it said. (ANI)

