Larsen and Toubro's sewer network covers only 20 pc of Patna, not responsible for flooding, says official

Larsen and Toubro clarified on Saturday that the company is only engaged in laying down sewer lines in 20 per cent area of the city and that it is not responsible for the recent flooding caused by rainwater. "Ours is a sewer network project and covers only 20 per cent of the city. We are not laying down sewer line in rest 80 per cent of the area, while waterlogging happened in the entire city. Also, our project has nothing to do with draining out of floodwater," BP Raghuwanshi, Project Manager of Larsen and Toubro Construction - Saidpur Sewerage Network Project, Patna said.

Raghuwanshi detailed out the work done by the company in building the sewerage lines in the city. "Sewer lines of 172 km are proposed in the city and 7,000 manholes will be built. 28,000 homes will be given connection under this project. The work had been awarded in June 2018 and it began in November. Till now, 60 km pipelines have been built. 1800 manholes have also been built and 2,000 houses have been provided connection," he said.

"Our work will cover 16 wards of a total of 72 wards in the city. This is purely for a sewage line and not for draining off rainwater," he added. He blamed the low-lying geographic profile of Patna for the floods caused recently.

"In the last 3-4 days of September, 342 mm rain was recorded in Patna, due to which flooding was caused," he said. (ANI)

