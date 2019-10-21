Mumbai: Woman gets trapped in lift shaft in Navy colony, dies

A 45-year-old woman died on Monday after getting trapped in the lift shaft of a building in a Navy residential colony in Colaba in south Mumbai, police said. Arti Pardeshi, a domestic help, got trapped in the lift shaft between two floors of a multi-storied building in the colony in the morning, an official said.

"The police and fire brigade managed to pry open the doors of the lift and rush Pardeshi to a nearby hospital but doctors there declared her dead on arrival," he said. An accidental death case has been registered at Cuffe Parade police station and further probe into what may have caused the incident is underway, he informed..

