Meghalaya exploring trade opportunities with S East Asian

Meghalaya is exploring trade opportunities with South-East Asian countries, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said. He said this while addressing "The Shillong Dialogue" organized by the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority here on Thursday night.

"Meghalaya is engaging with different countries in South East Asia to explore the potential for trade and cooperation in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, and tourism," the chief minister said. The theme of the discussion was Creating trans- boundary value chains in Agri/Horticulture and Tourism with Northeast India.

The chief minister told the gathering which included entrepreneurs from India and Bangladesh that Northeast and South East Asian countries have huge potential for the exchange of trade and business. He informed the gathering that Meghalaya is harping on its rich potential of agri-Horti produces and is hosting the first Northeast Food Show in December, where participants from different parts of the country and South East Asia are actively participating.

"Meghalaya and its neighboring countries can find areas of mutual interest and work together that would benefit the business communities and other stakeholders including farming communities," the chief minister added. Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the program. He said Bangladesh is willing to provide all necessary help to Indian industrialists and businessmen to invest in his country.

