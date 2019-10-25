International Development News
Development News Edition

RCEP will be third big jolt to economy by PM Modi, says Congress' Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Friday opposed India signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, saying it will be the "third big jolt" to the Indian economy after demonetization and GST and will result in liberalising Chinese imports to Indian market.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:24 IST
RCEP will be third big jolt to economy by PM Modi, says Congress' Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing press conference in new Delhi on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday opposed India signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, saying it will be the "third big jolt" to the Indian economy after demonetization and GST and will result in liberalising Chinese imports to Indian market. Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there was possibility of India signing the RCEP agreement.

"After demonetisation and GST, it will be the third big jolt to our economy when the Prime Minister goes to Bangkok the next month and expresses India's agreement to Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership," he said. He said the government was not talking about` Made in India' now and the agreement will encourage 'Made in China'.

Ramesh said that balance of trade was heavily in favour of China. "RCEP will result in liberalisation of imports from China. We do not know what was discussed in Wuhan or Mahabalipuram but we can see the results, there will be liberalisation in imports from China. 'Made in India' is not mentioned now. It'll encourage 'Made in China'," he said.

He said that managing director of Amul has written a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in which he has expressed concern and said that Indian dairy cooperative will be ruined if India proceeds with RCEP. "Managing Director of Amul has written to Minister Piyush Goyal stating that India should not do RCEP, else dairy cooperative would be ruined. The milk will be imported from New Zealand, sugar from Australia, dairy products would be imported and it will also ruin our agriculture," he said.

"India will accept the free flow of data under RCEP. The national interest particularly the national security has been removed from the draft RCEP," he added. Ramesh alleged that the government was keen to sign the agreement due to "mismanagement of economy".

"There is a text to RCEP, there is context to RCEP. The text to RCEP is bad, the concept is worst," he added. RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement among 10 ASEAN countries and their six FTA partners China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. (ANI)

Also Read: There should be something called conscience: Jairam Ramesh on K V Chowdary joining Reliance

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Plea for entry of women into mosques, SC asks Centre to reply by Nov 5

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response by November 5 on a plea seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country and claiming that such restriction was unconstitutional and violative of fundamental rights to life,...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while...

French MPs okay budget for medical marijuana experiments

Lawmakers in France, one of few European countries to still ban medical cannabis use, approved the budget Friday for two years of patient experiments that advocates hope will pave the way for a change in the law. The National Assembly voted...

Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday issued the yellow alert for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall over north and south Goa districts. Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019