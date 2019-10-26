Rs 1,200 cr released from state relief fund for flood relief work, says Karnataka CM

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Rs 1,200 crore has been released from the state relief funds for flood relief work. Speaking to reporters at Hubli Airport, Yeddyurappa said that the state has allocated Rs 5 lakhs per person to build houses.

"Rs 1 lakh is being paid for partial home damage," he said adding that the government does not face any financial crunch. Yeddyurappa further said that the district authorities have been instructed to rush to the aid of the flood victims.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Forest Minister CC Patil, District Collector Deepa Cholan, Commissioner of Police R Dileep, Senior Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar were also present at the airport. (ANI)

