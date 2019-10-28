New Delhi: Service chiefs call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat along with Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Monday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here. "Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi, today," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

The meeting comes as the situation on LOC remains tense. The LOC has seen several ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side in order to infiltrate terrorists. On October 20, Defence Minister had spoken to General Bipin Rawat over the situation following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Jammu Kashmir's Tangdhar sector. (ANI)

