International Development News
Development News Edition

Former Mumbai top cop Padsalgikar appointed deputy NSA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:46 IST
Former Mumbai top cop Padsalgikar appointed deputy NSA

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar has been appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA). The 1982-batch IPS officer had earlier served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for 26 years before he was picked as the Mumbai Police Commissioner in 2016. He retired as the Director General of Police (DGP) in 2018.

He had worked with current National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his stint in the IB. Padsalgikar told PTI that he would take the new charge soon.

His colleagues in Maharashtra Police hail the role played by Padsalgikar in nailing Pakistan's involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. A total of 166 people were killed in the 'fidayen' strikes launched by ten terrorists at various places in the financial capital of the country.

Padsalgikar had procured the VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) cell phone communications from the USA between the terrorists and their handlers based in Pakistan, officials recalled. He also worked behind the curtains in the Ajmal Kasab case. The Pakistani terrorist, who was captured alive during the Mumbai mayhem, was hanged after a court trial.

Former colleagues of Padsalgikar, who hails from Solapur, recalled that his simplicity stands him out besides other qualities like conviction and erudition. "When Padsalgikar was yet to be allotted an official residence after being appointed as the commissioner of Mumbai Police, he used to live out of the IPS officers' mess in Worli. He would walk to a nearby bakery every morning without security paraphernalia," they said.

Padsalgikar also used to visit drivers and police constables at their residences on occasions like Ganesh festival to instill the sense of brotherhood. He was also instrumental in starting eight-hour shift for police personnel instead of the 12-hour shift which used to be the case earlier.

An excellent tennis player and athlete, Padsalgikar used sports as a medium to mingle with people as well as police personnel. When he was posted as SP in Osmanabad earlier in his policing career, Padsalgikar used to visit widows of police personnel who had martyred in action against the Nizam's soldiers.

"His visits led to collection of data. A pension scheme was launched for the widows of police personnel 30 years later," they said. Among other assignments, Padsalgikar had also served as DCP (Detection) in crime branch, and in EOW (Economic Offences Wing).

His last posting was deputy Lokayukta for Maharashtra. PTI DC NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze, stubble burning primary reason

Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies. Weather experts s...

EU won't give broad access to its market after Brexit if Britain tramples standards

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...

UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

A teachers strike in Chicago moved into the 10th school day on Wednesday, as the teachers union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table. The strike is the sec...

UPDATE 2-Chile says it can't host trade and climate summits after protests

Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.The APEC summit was scheduled to bring togeth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019