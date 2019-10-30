International Development News
Development News Edition

Man struck nails into his feet, claimed assault and abduction; arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:45 IST
Man struck nails into his feet, claimed assault and abduction; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A civil contractor from Kannauj, who had claimed he was abducted earlier this month and dumped in Greater Noida, had shackled his own legs and hammered nails in his feet to implicate a municipal corporation chairman, police said on Wednesday. Accused Amruddin, around 35, was found wounded and shackled by passersby on a road near Dhoom-Manikpur village in Badalpur area, following which police were alerted, officials said.

"He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Later, he told police that he was abducted from Lucknow on October 22 and kept confined in a room for some days. He said he badly assaulted, shackled in chains and nails hammered into his feet after which he was dumped here," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "Based on his claims, an FIR was registered against Mushtaq Ahmed alias Bhuttu, chairman of Kannauj district's Gursahaiganj municipal corporation and investigation taken up," he told reporters.

However, he said, during probe when Amruddin was questioned again, loopholes emerged in his narrative of event, raising suspicion over his claims. "When grilled further, Amruddin confessed to police that he had a money related dispute with Ahmed and had created this narrative and inflicted injuries on himself to implicate him," Singh said.

According to police, Amruddin said he had some money to get from the chairman for a civil work back at home but was being denied the sum. On October 21, Amruddin left Kannauj to reach Kanpur where he stayed in a hotel. The next day he left for Lucknow without checking out from the hotel and reached the state capital, where he went to the State Human Rights Commission Office and then to the Director General of Police's office with a letter of complaint regarding pending dues, the officer said.

On October 23, he returned to the hotel in Kanpur, put calls on his mobile phone on forwarding mode and later checked out to leave for Hyderabad in a train, where he stayed briefly and then took the rail route to come to Delhi, Singh said. "Once in Delhi, he went to the Anand Vihar ISBT where he purchased the chain and lock and then boarded a private bus on which he reached Dhoom-Manikpur and got down at an isolated spot. Here he went inside the bushes, chained himself and hammered nails in his feet and then dragged himself towards the road, where passersby took note and called up the police on 100," he said.

A case has been registered against Amruddin at the Badalpur police station and he has been arrested for concocting the story, implicating a man and misleading police, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Rural Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.T...

UPDATE 6-Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday over his compensation and key mistakes in the development of the 737 MAX that he newly acknowledged, in the wake of deadly crash...

Elections to ICC postponed due to 'administrative reasons': JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said the elections to the Internal Complaints Committee have been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the universitys students union condemned the move saying the elections were pos...

Officer hurled caste-based abuse at me: Goa Deputy CM's kin

The younger brother of Goas Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has accused a senior officer of uttering caste-based words against him in Margao town near here. Rajendra Ajgaonkar, president, Vegetable, Readymade and Cloth Vendors Asso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019