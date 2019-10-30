International Development News
Development News Edition

Gangsters, smugglers accounted for 99.9% explosives seized in 2017; terrorists, naxals 0.1%: NCRB

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:55 IST
Gangsters, smugglers accounted for 99.9% explosives seized in 2017; terrorists, naxals 0.1%: NCRB
Image Credit: Pixabay

Of the total explosives seized across the country in 2017, less than 0.1 percent was recovered from terrorists, Naxals and other insurgent groups, while gangsters and smugglers accounted for over 99 percent seizures, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Overall, 14,63,284 kg explosives, including RDX, TNT (Trinitrotoluene), gun powder, plastic explosives were seized/recovered during the year, of which 870 kg (0.06 percent) was seized from "anti-national elements" (terrorists, Naxals and other insurgents) and rest 99.94 percent from "others" (criminals, gangsters, smugglers), the data revealed.

The government data, released after a delay of more than a year, also showed as zero the recovery of RDX, TNT and plastic explosives from terrorists, Naxals, and insurgents. The forces also seized/recovered 29,38,778 units of other explosives including detonators, gelatin sticks, grenades, landmines, claymore mines, country-made bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), pressure mine/anti-person mine, the NCRB said.

Of these, terrorists, Naxals and insurgents accounted for 1.07 percent recovery/seizure while remaining was made from gangsters, criminals and smugglers, it stated. Notably, more IEDs (263) and pressure/anti-person mines (604) were seized/recovered from smugglers, gangsters, criminals than from anti-national elements, the data showed.

Also, during the year, 36,16,881 kg of seizures were made under the NDPS Act of which 2,17,894 kg were opium-based drugs, while 12,46,047 kg were cannabis-based drugs, among others. The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analyzing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jags' special teamer Robinson abruptly retires

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams player Josh Robinson told the team Wednesday morning that he is retiring, effective immediately. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement at the start of his press conference, saying Robinson would be plac...

Ravinder settles for silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championship

Indian grappler Ravinder settled for a silver medal after going down to Kyrgyzstans Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov in the 61kg final at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Indian suffered a 3-5 loss to Ulukbe...

Scientists cannot comment on what 'others' say: CSIR DG

CSIR Director General Shekhar C. Mande on Wednesday said the scientists can only speak about scientific theories and inventions and cannot comment on the remarks of others.Mande, who was talking to reporters at a press meet here for the upc...

UPDATE 6-Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday over his compensation and key mistakes in the development of the 737 MAX that he newly acknowledged, in the wake of deadly crash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019