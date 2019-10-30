IAS officer Umang Narula appointed Advisor to Ladakh Lt Governor

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 0fficer Umang Narula has been appointed Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from October 31. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section(4) of Section 58 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the government of India appoints Umang Narula, IAS as advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from October 31, 2019, until further orders," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in its order.

Preparations are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as the two regions will be formally accorded the status of Union Territory on October 31. Radha Krishna Mathur will be sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Mathur, a retired 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018. In August this year, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI).

