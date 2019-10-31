3 held for bank robbery bid in Mumbai

In a coordinated operation between the Uttar Pradesh and the Maharashtra Police, three men allegedly involved in a failed bank robbery in Mumbai two days ago, were held in Gorakhpur on Thursday, officials said. The accused, natives of West Champaran district of Bihar, were held by the special task force (STF) of the UP Police after they got down at the railway station in Gorakhpur, where they were planning to hide at an acquaintance's house, the officials said.

Those held have been identified as Munnu Kumar, Ravi Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar, the STF said in a statement, adding that their fourth partner Arjun Kishore Chaudhary had stayed back in Mumbai and was held by police there. "While they could not break into the strongroom of the bank, they had taken away laptops and some other valuable items they could lay their hands on. After a failed robbery at a private bank in Mumbai's Nagpada, the trio feared their arrest and left for Gorakhpur in a train," the STF said.

"Meanwhile, during interrogation, Arjun told the Mumbai Police details of his partners and their plan after which the the UP STF was alerted and the accused trio were tracked down and held in Gorakhpur," it added. They were handed over to the Mumbai Police on transit remand, the STF said, adding further probe was under way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)