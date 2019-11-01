MP: Snake bite victim subjected to witchcraft inside hospital, inquiry ordered

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a snake bite victim was seen being treated by witchcraft inside the emergency ward of the district hospital. "The matter has come into my notice, if it's true then performing witchcraft inside the hospital is a wrong thing to do. The matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the people who are responsible for this," said SN Bindal, RMO District Hospital.

The incident occurred after a patient identified as Yogendra Singh Rathore was admitted to the District Hospital after getting bitten by a snake. In a video of the incident, a person can be seen performing witchcraft on the snake bite victim by using Neem sticks.

Hospital authorities have stated that they will investigate the matter and take appropriate action. (ANI)

