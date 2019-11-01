International Development News
Development News Edition

18 months after revocation, Rajasthan restores toll tax on private vehicles on state highways

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:21 IST
18 months after revocation, Rajasthan restores toll tax on private vehicles on state highways

Toll tax collection from private vehicles on state highways has begun again from Friday midnight in Rajasthan, 18 months since it was revoked by the previous BJP-led government in the state. Private vehicles were exempted from paying toll tax on state highways in April last year in Rajasthan, but the Congress government in the state decided to reverse the decision for maintenance and repairing of roads.

A notification for toll tax collection was issued by the government on Thursday, following which the exercise was started from midnight. The state government, in a statement, said repairing and maintenance of the highways were being affected due to the previous regime's decision, which was taken "hurriedly and without consideration", adding that this was being done in public interest and to ensure that the exchequer was not burdened.

Since the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, led by Vasundhara Raje, exempted private vehicles from paying toll tax on 55 state highways, it led to a loss of Rs 172 crore in toll tax collection, as compared to financial year 2017-18, which had an adverse impact on road repair and construction works, according to the statement. Before the exemption was accorded to private vehicles, toll tax collection on various state highways fetched Rs 851 crore annually and these highways were being properly maintained, the government said.

The collection of toll tax from commercial vehicles will continue. After the notification was issued, the BJP hit out at the Congress government in the state, claiming that it had "betrayed the people".

State BJP chief Satish Poonia said the previous government had provided relief to people with its decision, but the current government was taking "anti-people decisions". The saffron party has demanded that the government withdraw the notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Festival Kaleidoscope section of 50th IFFI brings exotic films at Goa

50th International Film Festival of India IFFI today announced the list of films to be screened in Festival Kaleidoscope, one of the most important sections of the festival. Every year films from across the world make their mark in the mind...

GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax GST totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday. Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 17,582 crore, State GST Rs...

HC upholds life term of 12 for murdering MLA 3 decades ago

The High Court of Tripura on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to 12 people for killing then Congress MLA Parimal Saha 36 years ago. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh also handed down life term...

First export preparedness index to rank states, UTs likely in January 2020

The government is likely to release the first index to rank states and Union territories based on their preparedness to promote exports, an official said. The exercise would help in promoting healthy competition among states and UTs to work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019