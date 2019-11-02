Woman among three found dead near rail track in UP

Three persons, including a woman, were found dead near a railway track here on Saturday, police said. The bodies were found in the morning near the Gonda-Gorakhpur railway line under Mankapur police station limits, they said.

Tickets found showed that the trio was going to Basti district from Ghaziabad, police said. A mobile number was also found written on the palm of one of the deceased and through this police were able to ascertain the identity of the deceased, they said.

They were Reeta (18), Raj (20) and Anil Kumar (21), all residents of Bulandshahr district, police added. The preliminary investigation suggested that the three died after falling from the train. But it is also being looked whether the trio was murdered, they said.

The deceased were returning home after attending a relative's marriage, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

