Andhra Pradesh: Police seize 400 kg ganja, arrest 5 in Visakhapatnam

Police have seized about 400 kg ganja that was kept ready for delivery in a house here on Saturday. The police arrested 5 persons, including 2 minors in this regard. One person is from Kerala and the rest from Odisha. The main accused Alex, who is a resident of Kerala is absconding, police commissioner RK Meena told media.

He said that the accused were collecting ganja from tribal agency areas in Visakhapatnam district, storing it in a house in MVP colony here. It was being kept ready to be taken to Vijayawada by road and from there to Kerala by train in suitcases. He said two among the arrested persons are juveniles from Odisha. Their age was being verified. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)