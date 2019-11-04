STPI aims to create 15,000 BPO/ITES jobs in NE

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is aiming to create around 15,000 BPO/ITES jobs in the northeast through North East BPO Promotion Scheme (NEBPS), the said in a statement on Monday. A budget of Rs 50 crore has been allocated to establish 5,000 BPO/ITES seats in the region, the release said.

More than one jobs may be created in each seat. The STPI is under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

So far, over 16 companies have been accorded approval for setting up 20 units with 2,060 seats under NEBPS, an initiative under the 'Digital India' programme, it said. Of the 2,060 seats, Assam has the highest number with 1,110 seats, followed by 450 in Nagaland, 250 in Manipur, 200 in Meghalaya and 50 in Arunachal Pradesh, the communiqu said.

The scheme aims at creating an ecosystem in the northeast that would bring development, provide a platform to the youth and curtail migration from the region, it said. Under the scheme, financial assistance of up to 50 per cent of the total expenditure incurred on permissible items will be provided with a ceiling of Rs 1 lakh per BPO/ITES seat, it said.

Incentives would be provided to units that employ women, specially-abled, generate employment beyond the target and help the growth of local entrepreneurs, the release said. STPI Director General Omkar Rai said, "Considering the geographical location of the northeastern states, the provision of employment for the youth of the region would boost the economy and propel them towards the mainstream.

"The scheme would have a domino impact as it will create an enabling environment through building up of an ecosystem, provide jobs and bring investment in the area," he said..

