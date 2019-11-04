International Development News
Development News Edition

Fire safety audit ordered in hotels across J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:07 IST
Fire safety audit ordered in hotels across J-K

Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a fire safety audit of all hotels across the Union Territory, officials said on Monday. The decision to carry out the audit was taken on the instructions of Lt Governor G C Murmu, an official spokesman said.

"A fire safety audit of all hotels and guest houses across Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted by a five-member team of officers to be constituted by the Divisional Administration Kashmir and Jammu with officers drawn from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Revenue, Tourism, Power and Tourism Development Authorities. "The teams will submit the hotel-wise fire safety details to the respective Divisional Commissioners by November 9. The hotels found to be deficient or not conforming to the fire safety norms will be required to take corrective action and address the gaps, if any, by November 30," the spokesman said after a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

With the onset of winter, the requirement of electricity and heating gadgets increases in homes and other establishments, especially hotels, and any laxity or ignorance in handling these gadgets can put human life to risk. It has been invariably noticed that the fire incidents increase during the winter months. In order to check fire incidents, it is essential that appropriate safety and control measures are in place, the spokesman said, adding that it is towards this end that government has worked out a multi-pronged strategy aimed at fire risk assessment, identifying fire hazards, determining fire safety and control measures and having in place evacuation plan or procedures in hotels to tackle any emergent situation or crisis.

He said the audit would cover inspection of hotel premises to ascertain fire safety measures or equipment in place and adequacy of the storage facilities for inflammable substances like kerosene oil, cooking gas, petrol or diesel and electricity systems. He said the Fire and Emergency Services Department would organise training for the hotel staff from first week of December about various aspects of fire prevention, protection and safety.

Also, the Director General, J&K Fire and Emergency Services Department would project the requirements of additional fire fighting equipment to strengthen the fire stations located in tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and Srinagar in Kashmir Valley and Patnitop, Bhaderwah and Reasi in Jammu division to the Home Department for its early procurement, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor. Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rim...

Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

With India deciding not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, the Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, d...

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that NGolo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League. The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the injuries are clearing up.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019