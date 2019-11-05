RSS, BJP reach out to Muslims ahead of Ayodhya verdict; meeting with clerics, intellectuals held

As part of the RSS and the BJP's efforts to reach out to Muslims ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, a meeting with the community's clerics, academics and prominent persons was organised here on Tuesday, with participants stressing on maintaining social harmony and unity. The meeting, held at the home of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, and a large number of prominent members of the Muslim community.

Those present at the meeting expressed commitment to strengthen and protect the fabric of the socio-communal harmony, brotherhood and unity of the country under all circumstances. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Kamal Faruqui, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad were among the key Muslim personalities present at the meet, sources said.

The participants appealed to people to remain cautious of elements engaged in a conspiracy to harm the unity and harmony of society for their vested interests. Naqvi said that "unity in diversity is our cultural commitment", according to sources.

It is the collective responsibility of all sections of the society to protect this strength of unity, he was quoted as saying at the meeting.

