Major fire in plastic godown in Malad, no injures reported

A major fire erupted in a godownin Kanchpada area in the northern suburb of Malad on Tuesdayevening, an official said, adding that no injuries had beenreported so far

A fire call was received at 8:02pm after which eightfire engines, six jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushedto the ground-plus-three Parmar Industrial Estate, he said

"The fire is confined to a closed godown stockingplastic. Efforts are on to control the blaze," he added.

