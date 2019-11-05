Parliamentary Affairs Minister holds meeting to discuss legislations for Winter Session of Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss government legislations for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament beginning November 18. Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan and secretaries from various ministries and departments attended the meeting, an official release said.

Joshi urged all officials to complete all formalities and bring in the legislative business before the Parliament well within the stipulated time for their proper listing in the agenda. He also reviewed various pending bills before both the Houses of Parliament.

Secretaries and senior officers from various ministries assured the minister that they would come before the parliament with all the required documents for the legislative business. (ANI)

