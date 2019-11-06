International Development News
Delhi: Man who confessed to murdering wife arrested

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he confessed that he murdered his wife by strangulating her, police said on Wednesday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he confessed that he murdered his wife by strangulating her, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Sumit Mongia, a resident of Malviya Nagar informed the police staff at Malviya Nagar police station on Wednesday that he killed his wife Deepika Mongia aged 31 years, police said.

Police said the accused after committing the crime locked his house which was on the fourth floor and then came to the police station. He murdered his wife because they used to have a frequent quarrel over petty issues. The parents of the accused alongwith his twin sister reside on the third floor of the same building, police said.

The accused had married the deceased in November 2009 and had two children. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, police added. (ANI)

