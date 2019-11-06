International Development News
Banks unwilling to give kisan credit cards: Minister

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala on Wednesday said many banks have been found to be "unwilling" to extend the Centre's kisan credit card (KCC) facility to farmers. Rupala said farmers should report about such incidents in banks and the government will take necessary action.

"I am aware about the unwillingness of banks about providing kisan credit cards... Farmers are not given due importance when they visit bank branches," he said at the India International Science Festival here. "I urge farmers to report about this to the ministry.

We will do the needful," he added. Farmers can avail interest-free loan of Rs 160,000 under the KCC scheme, Rupala said.

The minister said the objective of the government is to bring each and every farmer under the ambit of kisan credit. "Just like toilets are being constructed in every household, in a similar manner, the scheme has to be extended to all farmers in the country," he said.

Rupala said at least eight crore farmers still do not have access to institutional loans..

