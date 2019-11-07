PM, Amit Shah Using 'Trishul' of agencies to attack Opponents: Jairam Ramesh
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using the "Trishul" of Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax against their opponents.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using the "Trishul" of Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax against their opponents. He compared the three agencies with the three spokes of a 'Trishul' (Trident) which is in the hands of both the leaders.
"Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi have a very powerful instrument in their hands-the Trishul. In the Trishul there are three things to poke you, the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax," said Jairam Ramesh here on Wednesday. He also accused Union Home Minister Shah with using the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as "political instruments to divide the country and polarize society on religious lines".
Ramesh was in Assam as a part of the six-member Congress team set up by party president Sonia Gandhi to meet party workers and people in the eight Northeastern states on the NRC and CAB.(ANI)
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Maharashtra, Haryana for reposing faith in BJP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Terror needs to be eradicated for people to enjoy rights, Indian-American attorney tells US Congress
Over 13 people, 150 animals killed in 6 days in K'taka floods
Union Cabinet clears proposal to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, says Prakash Javadekar.
ICRC calls to improve fate of displaced people by ratifying Kampala Convention
Assam guv apprised of steps taken to enhance B'desh-Assam