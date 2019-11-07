Gehlot expresses concern over attack on police personnel in Alwar court

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the incident wherein four police personnel were allegedly beaten up by lawyers in a court in Alwar. Gehlot met Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty and discussed the matter with him.

A group of lawyers allegedly beat up four police personnel, including a woman constable and a Haryana Police head constable, in Alwar district court on Wednesday. According to a police official, the lawyers prevented the policemen from performing their duty, saying they were on strike in support of their Delhi colleagues.

Last week, lawyers fought pitched battles with police personnel in Delhi's Tis Hazari court. As many as 20 policemen and several lawyers were injured in the clash. Gehlot appealed to all to maintain law and order in public interest.

