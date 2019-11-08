International Development News
Development News Edition

Retd cop-turned-lawyer caught in crosshairs after Tis Hazari clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:56 IST
Retd cop-turned-lawyer caught in crosshairs after Tis Hazari clash
Image Credit: ANI

L N Rao, a retired police officer who is practising law at the Patiala House court for over five years now, has suddenly found himself in the line of fire, days after policemen and lawyers clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex. He claims he received calls threatening to have his chamber sealed and his bar license revoked.

Posters asking him to "clarify" whether he is a lawyer or a police officer have been plastered on the gate of his chamber, he said. During his 37 years of service with the Delhi Police, Rao won several medals, including two for gallantry. He retired as the deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) in 2014.

Soon after, he began his second innings as a lawyer. "I got several calls on Wednesday threatening to have my chamber sealed and my bar license revoked," Rao said on Thursday.

"I was asked whether I am a police officer or an advocate. I told them (the callers) that before 2014 I was a police officer for 37 years and now I am a practising lawyer," he said. "Today, I saw the pictures of posters, asking me to clarify whether I am a lawyer or a police officer, being pasted on the main gate of my chamber," he added.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured. Lawyers in all six district courts in Delhi have stayed away from work ever since to protest against the clash.

Amid continuing tensions, an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by lawyers outside the Saket court in the national capital on Monday. In a video of the purported incident, one of the lawyers was seen slapping the policeman who was riding a bike. Rao condemned the Saket court incident.

He said he has no issues with lawyers but will take action if anyone tries to harm him. "They have pasted posters without my permission. The court is closed and I am not going there. I have not registered a case. But if they attack me or my juniors then I will have to lodge a case against them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Biggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears

German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europes largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter. The Federal Statisti...

Mahmudullah blames batsmen for defeat in 2nd T20

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed middle-order collapse as one of reasons behind his teams defeat in the second T20 here, saying the visitors failed to measure the momentum of the game while batting. Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal ...

Telangana: TSREDCO invites application for State Energy Conservation Award-2019

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation TSREDCO has invited applications from interested stakeholders for Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards 2019 in its bid to recognize the efforts taken by the stakeholders towards...

Mutual fund AUM rises 7.4% to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in Oct

Mutual funds asset base increased to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in October-end, a rise of 7.4 per cent as compared with the preceding month, on the back of robust inflows in equity and liquid schemes. The 44-player industry logged an assets under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019