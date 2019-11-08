International Development News
Soldier killed in gunbattle with terrorists in J-K's Poonch district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:40 IST
Soldier killed in gunbattle with terrorists in J-K's Poonch district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A soldier was killed in a gunbattle with terrorists who, aided by the cover fire by the Pakistan Army, tried to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defense spokesman said. The Indian Army observed the suspicious movement of terrorists in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district around 2.30 am, he said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, Sepoy Rahul Bhairu Sulagekar sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to the nearest medical aid center, where he succumbed to injuries. "The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and abetted terrorists who were involved in the suspicious movement in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district around 2.30 am," the defense spokesman said.

Sulagekar, 21, belonged to Uchagaon village in the Belgavi district of Karnataka. He is survived by his mother. "He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said.

According to reports, the terrorists were part of the BAT team, who had infiltrated into this side of LoC to attack an Army listening post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

