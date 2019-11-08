5 injured in stampede-like situation in Bengal railway station

Five persons were injured in a stampede-like situation on a foot overbridge in West Bengal's Barddhaman station on Friday, an Eastern Railway official said here. The incident occurred when people rushing to board the Barddhaman-Asansol Passenger faced deboarded commuters of the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express on the foot overbridge, the official said.

While the Barddhaman-Asansol Passenger had arrived at platform number four at 3.10 pm for departure at 3.20 pm, Poorva Express entered adjacent platform number five at 3.14 pm, he said. The rush to board the passenger led to a stampede-like situation on the foot overbridge landing, causing injury to five persons, he said.

The injured persons were sent to Barddhaman Medical College and Hospital, after being attended to by railway doctors at the station, the official said. He said there are three-foot overbridges at the station and the one on which the incident occurred is not frequently used by passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)