President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings on eve of Milad-un-Nabi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the nation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters," an official statement quoted President Kovind, as stating.

"Let us learn and get inspired from the life of Prophet Muhammad and work for the well being of all by spreading his message of universal brotherhood and compassion," he added. Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. (ANI)

