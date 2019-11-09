International Development News
Like Somnath, Ram temple will be built by donations from devotees: Vishva Hindu Parishad

A senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader on Saturday said the Supreme Court-mandated board of trustees will be set up on the lines of Gujarat's Somnath Trust and Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed with funds donated by the devotees.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-11-2019 19:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, a senior functionary of VHP while explaining how the temple would be constructed said that first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel's model of Somnath temple would act as an example of how the temple would be constructed. "As it has been clarified that the government is not incurring expenditure to build the temple, we will ask the people to donate for the temple's construction. And I can assure you, if we go to the people for donations, there would be so many that we would be overwhelmed with the response," said the VHP functionary, who did not wish to be identified.

However, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the process of temple construction will follow the due process. The RSS while addressing the nation has issued guidelines not to treat the top court's verdict as 'victory or defeat'.

"Forces which create discord among the people and incite violence should not be patronised. We hope the government will end this controversy soon. Let us forget all the past controversies and discharge our duty towards building a grand temple at Ram Janmbhoomi," he said. Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi has urged the people that the verdict should not be seen as a win or loss for anybody.

"Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail," the Prime Minister urged. The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the purpose.The apex court further directed the Central government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

