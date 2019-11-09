International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict coincides with 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:47 IST
Ayodhya verdict coincides with 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The historic verdict of the Supreme Court in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday coincided with the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the apex court in a historic verdict backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

The landmark verdict on Saturday coincided with the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago, a pivotal event in world history that signaled the beginning of German reunification. Prime Minister Narendra \RModi in his address to the nation on Saturday also invoked the significance of the day, saying on November 9 the fall of the Berlin Wall took place.

India's credo of unity in diversity was visible in its totality after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute as all sections of the society accepted it with an open heart, he said while urging people to shun bitterness and negativity for the sake of a new India. Search giant Google depicted the anniversary with a special doodle that showed two persons hugging each other while standing on a piece of a fallen wall that earlier divided the two sides.

The crumbling wall is surrounded by vegetation whose pattern reflects the letters 'G-O-O-G-L-E', two letters on either side of the wall, while an 'O' shadowed on the boundary of a fallen piece of the wall. Google, in a statement, said the doodle has been created by Berlin-based guest artist Max Guther, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a peaceful revolution that signaled the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification.

"Tor auf!' ('Open the gate!') roared the crowds gathered at the Berlin Wall on this evening in 1989," it said. "Winds of change were blowing across Europe as new leadership in Russia, Poland, and Hungary had high hopes in East Germany for an end to 28 years of strict travel restrictions.

"During a government press conference, an official spokesman's hasty statement gave reporters and TV viewers the mistaken impression that East Germany would be allowing free travel between East and West Berlin," the statement said, explaining the history behind the historic event. Within hours, a massive crowd gathered at the wall, far outnumbering the border crossing guards, it said.

"Sometime before midnight, the officer in charge of the Bornholmer Street checkpoint defied his superiors and gave the order to open the gate. "Word spread quickly, and over the next few days, 2 million jubilant Germans crossed the border, some singing, dancing, and toasting the start of a new era while others began physically dismantling the wall," the search giant said.

Erected on August 13, 1961, the barbed wire and concrete edifice had long divided East and West Berlin. By the same token, its demolition triggered a series of events that led to the reunion of the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic. The Ayodhya dispute verdict on Saturday was also largely welcomed by citizens with some quarters expressing reservations over certain sections of the judgment.

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of the Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land. Yet, it is also clear that the destruction in 1992 of the 16th-century three-domed structure by Hindu Kar sevaks, who want to build a Ram temple there, was wrong that "must be remedied," the ruling said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests

The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced what it called a coup by violent groups on Saturday, as some police forces carried out acts of mutiny in support of opposition protests amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed el...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...

Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell up to 0.5 of the state oil giant to retail investors in its planned initial public offering IPO, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The Saudi oil group has not yet revealed the size of its pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019