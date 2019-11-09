Ramdev, Hindu leaders meet NSA Doval after SC verdict in Ayodhya case

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case, Baba Ramdev, Swami Parmatmanand and other Hindu leaders on Saturday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The meeting took place at Doval's residence here.

"It (the meeting) was about maintaining peace in the country. The verdict should not be looked at as a loss or a win for anyone," Swami Parmatmanand told reporters after the meeting. "We are satisfied with the judgment. It is good that the Supreme Court also gave land to the Muslim community," he said.

Earlier in the day, the apex court directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. It further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

