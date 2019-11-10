International Development News
'Major action' taken at 13 pollution hot spots in Delhi: Officials

  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-11-2019 18:25 IST
Acting on a slew of directions from the Supreme Court, implementing agencies have taken "major action" at 13 pollution hot spots in the national capital, including closing 23 polluting industrial units, over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. Municipal corporations have lifted 400 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 1,200 metric tonne garbage during the period, they said.

After the apex court directed a three-member Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of pollution-control measures, its chairman Bhure Lal visited the hotspots of Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka and R.K.Puram on November 8 and Narela, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka on November 9, according to the officials. In view of the deficiencies observed by the Monitoring Committee, the municipal corporations have lifted 400 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage, 150 kg of plastic waste, and mitigated 10 incidents of garbage burning.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee sealed 23 units in various industrial areas for violation of environmental norms, the officials said. Roads have been paved, and pits and potholes filled up at Yojna Vihar, Surajmal Vihar, Mansarovar Park, Sultanpur Road, Mundka to Karala Road, Alipur Road among others.

The Traffic Police removed bottlenecks from Vikash Marg, Malka Ganj, Vivekanand Marg, R.K.Puram Sector-2 and others, and issued 52 challans to violators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

