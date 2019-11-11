Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of TN Seshan, hails him as great inspiration to bureaucrats

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan and hailed him as a great inspiration for bureaucrats. In a statement, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Seshan had empowered the democracy in India.

"Seshan had strengthened the Election Commission with many reforms. He had made a long-lasting impression in the minds of people with unbiased conduct of elections, commitment in discharging duties and truthfulness," TDP chief said. "Seshan is a proud son of the soil. He is a great inspiration to contemporary bureaucrats. Future generations should take inspiration from his services. My deep condolences to the family members and followers of TN Seshan. I pray the Almighty for the departed soul," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Seshan's demise, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night in Chennai. He was 87.A 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Seshan was the 10th CEC and had served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. (ANI)

