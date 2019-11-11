International Development News
Development News Edition

11 people including 10 schoolchildren injured in mishap

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:13 IST
11 people including 10 schoolchildren injured in mishap

At least 11 people including 10 schoolchildren were injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a traffic signal and then flipped over onto its side near Lockgate flyover in Chitpur area here on Monday, police said. The driver of the pool bus was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital while some of the injured schoolchildren were discharged after preliminary medical assistance, they said.

The incident happened at about 10 am when the bus carrying students of a school flipped over onto its side after hitting a traffic signal post at the crossing of PK Mukherjee Road and Cossipore Road near Lockgate Fly Over, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. "It seems that the bus was travelling at a very high speed. The break of the vehicle failed to function properly and it was then when it went to hit a traffic signal post before flipped over onto its side," he said.

Locals and Disaster Management Group rescued the school children and the driver and helper and rushed them to hospital, he said. The vehicle was taken for forensic tests to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch or not, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders meet over Karnataka by-polls

In the wake of the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka, Congress leaders on Monday held a meeting here to discuss strategy and candidates for the respective seats. Present in the meeting were Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BK Hariprasad, Ra...

Alibaba's Singles' Day success shows e-commerce dominance in China

HIGHLIGHTSAlibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday.The 24-hour shopping event has become a highlight of Chinas e-commerce industry, with other...

Auto sales decline by 12.7 pc in October, signalling prolonged slowdown

Domestic vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.76 percent in October to 21.76 lakh units compared to 24.94 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM showed on Monday...

FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Chinas dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday, setting records as the event celebrates its 11th year. The 24-hour s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019