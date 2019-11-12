Building plan approval mandatory in Odisha villages

People constructing big buildings in rural areas of Odisha will now have to seek approval from competent authority, state Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said on Tuesday. A gazette notification has been issued in this regard to regulate construction of multi-storeyed buildings, apartments, group housing projects, commercial buildings in rural areas, Jena said.

The notification makes building plan approval mandatory for those areas, which do not come under the ambit of development authorities, regional improvement trusts or special planning authorities. "Permission from panchayat samiti is required for construction of houses and commercial establishments in a built-up area exceeding 500 square metres or any G+2 building in rural areas of Odisha," the minister said.

On receipt of an application, the panchayat samiti will forward it to the district town planning unit for technical sanction. The district planning units will obtain concurrence of the director of town planning and then communicate the technical sanction to the concerned panchayat samiti for issue of final approval to the applicants.

The government brought this notification in view of many private builders shifting to panchayat areas, close to urban pockets, for constructing malls and business centres, Jena said..

