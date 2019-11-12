International Development News
Development News Edition

Karna govt intends to strengthen edu institutions to make them

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:26 IST
Karna govt intends to strengthen edu institutions to make them

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said the government intends to strengthen educational institutions in the state so that they drive innovation. "Today we are seeing most of these (technology based innovations) are driven by the industry. Actually, it should be other way round. It should have been driven by the institutions.

Since the institutions have not grown very strong, the industry is leading the initiative," he said. Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education and IT and BT, was speaking at a press conference to announce the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS-2019), starting from November 18.

In the days to come, Narayan said, the government wants to strengthen institutions so that they can drive innovation and come up with out-of-the-box ideas. He said the state government was trying its best to facilitate the industry to thrive and connect to various countries in terms of global innovation alliance, helpdecide the legal framework and come up with the IT policy.

"We will be coming up with the IT policy for 2019. Probably next few days we will be completing the entire process and will come up with the IT policy so that we can encourage IT in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities also," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Biocon Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw emphasised that innovative products should be affordable and accessible to the people of the country. "What is happening is we are coming up with unique business models. These are very exciting times.

Any idea that can leverage technology to generate this big business is really the big opportunity that we are all looking at," Shaw told the gathering. She cited examples of people running big hotel chains, big taxi services and large scale logistic company without having a single restaurant, a taxi or even a truck.

All this was made possible through technology, she added. About 3,500 delegates from about 20 countries are expected to participate in the BTS-2019 at the Bengaluru Palace.

There will be about 200 speakers and 250 exhibitors and about 12,000 visitors on a daily basis, the organisers said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Maker Village chosen as partner of Centre's defence programme

The Union government has selected Maker Village here as a partner for its iDEX programme that pursues an innovative defence ecosystem thus facilitating the countrys largest hardware deep-tech incubator to create solutions for the armed serv...

Natco Pharma Q2 profit plunges 35 pc to Rs 118 cr

Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported 35 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a profit of Rs 181.1 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharm...

Aquity Solutions set to expand its facilities in South India

Aquity Solutions, formerly known as MModal, the market leader in medical transcription space with a legacy of over 40 years and over 3000 clients, is all set to expand its facilities in South India and especially Hyderabad. The Company has ...

Creating chances not enough, we have to score from them: Chhetri

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday asked his team-mates to pull up their socks and produce an improved performance in the teams crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan on Thursday. After inspiring performance ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019