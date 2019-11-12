IIT student's family demands fair probe into her death

The family of the 18-year-old IIT Madras student, who allegedly committed suicide three days ago in her hostel room, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a fair police probe into the circumstances leading to her death. Fathima Latheef, pursuing her first-year undergraduate course in the humanities stream, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan, police in Chennai had said.

Fathima's father Abdul Latheef, who is working in Saudi Arabia for the past 25 years, met Vijayan at the assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram. The family was assured by the CM that the matter would be taken up with Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami as a state's issue, Latheef later told reporters at Kollam.

Memoranda have been sent to Prime Minister, HRD Minister, TN chief minister, DGP, National Human Rights Commission seeking a proper and fair probe, he said. Her mobile phone had not been returned to the family, he said and alleged that the Tamil Nadu police were trying to torpedo the case.

Fathima was brilliant in her studies and a topper in her class, he said and rubbished reports that she had taken the extreme step concerned about her academic performance. The eldest of his 3 daughters, Fathima's suicide has shocked the family.

Latheef said his daughter had acquired the first rank in the All India IIT entrance examination and got admission in Chennai in July this year. She had visited her home at Kollam on October 1 and had returned on October 8. When her mother tried to contact her on November 8, she spoke to her and said she would switch off the phone as she was preparing for her first semester examinations which were approaching. That was the last conversation Fathima had with her mother, Latheef said.

On Saturday, when her mother tried to contact her, the phone continued to be switched off following which she contacted Fathima's friend and asked her to check. Later, she was informed by the hostel warden that Fathima had committed suicide, Latheef said.

In a brief statement on Saturday, IIT Madras had expressed deep grief and sadness over the student's death. "IIT Madras faculty, staff, and students extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and other near and dear ones of the deceased student.

This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May her soul rest in peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)