International Development News
Development News Edition

Look forward to welcoming PM Modi for Victory Day celebrations: Russian Deputy Chief of Mission

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) here on Tuesday said that Moscow looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May next year for the Victory Day celebration.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:27 IST
Look forward to welcoming PM Modi for Victory Day celebrations: Russian Deputy Chief of Mission
Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) here on Tuesday said that Moscow looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May next year for the Victory Day celebration. "We are looking forward to welcoming PM Modi in Moscow for the May 9 Victory Day celebrations and it is a remarkable event," he said while speaking to ANI.

The DCM said the acceptance of the invitation is a clear reflection of the deep level of trust and mutual understanding between the two countries. Babushkin said the BRICS has got enough momentum and unique identity as a key factor for a just and equal multi-polar world order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Brazil to attend the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) earlier in the day. "Our leaders, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi will be meeting in the bilateral format as well. They will be discussing the issues on the bilateral agenda as a follow up of the discussion which took place in Vladivostok in September this year," he said.

About the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, the DCM said, "This is a unique project in our bilateral relationship and this is a two-way movement. Currently, we are having six reactors already generating power for local consumers and two more are under construction." "As far as plans for future... we are speaking about advanced cooperation in a bilateral way. It will be expanding our partnership with Indian companies. We are waiting on Indian government's decision regarding the second site for construction of reactors on Russian design," he said.

Talking about the US threat on S-400 deal, the DCM said, "No sanctions can undermine the India-Russia bilateral special privileged partnership. That is also about military-technical cooperation because it is in our national interest. As far as S-400 is concerned, India is interested to have and Russia is ready to provide it." Commenting on BRICS bond fund, the DCM said, "It is part of our financial agenda in BRICS. Our finance ministries and central bank governors are very closely engaged in the dialogue on how to expand our cooperation in the financial area. Importantly, this BRICS bond fund is to be created in national currency. Work is going on and we are looking forward to this initiative to be successfully implemented."

"We will definitely be based on the achievement of the current chair. We are supportive of Brazilian initiatives proposed during this year. We will do our best to bring our cooperation to new heights," he said commenting on Russia being the Chairman in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-As protesters hit Chile's streets, peso sinks to historic low

Chiles peso hit a historic low on Tuesday after the government promises to rewrite the countrys dictatorship-era constitution failed to quell anger on the street. The countrys currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more th...

Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.Mexicos fore...

Maha political churn: Sena says to work with Cong-NCP on govt

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its ...

UPDATE 7-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally as ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019