UP CM attends Maha Samadhi ceremony in Dehradun

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at Swami Rama Himalayan University near Jolly Grant airport for the Maha Samadhi ceremony in the memory of renowned yogi Swami Rama.

  Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  Updated: 13-11-2019 14:58 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 14:58 IST
Yogi Adityanath at Swami Rama Himalayan University on Wednesday.

Adityanath attended the ceremony as a chief guest and participated in the rituals and prayers on the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of Swami Rama.

Swami Rama was the founder of Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust and the Swami Rama Himalayan University. (ANI)

