Women need to get out of comfort zone and lead transformation: Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said women need to get out of their comfort zone as it is time for them to upskill and lead the transformation in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). Speaking at ASSOCHAM's Women's Leadership and Empowerment Summit and Awards, she said women can be leaders as they are better equipped for sustainable development, digital revolution and even new generation entrepreneurship.

"It's inevitable to lead the transformation of women from the grassroots on the importance of making services accessible in the tier 2 and 3 cities," said Irani. "We need to understand what are the blocks that prevent women from getting to higher positions. I want to advise women to stop overcompensating. Women should also negotiate better and not be apologetic about it," she said.

Irani said women need to get out of their comfort zone and it is time for them to upskill and lead the transformation in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). Dipali Goenka, chairperson, ASSOCHAM Women's Council, said the government has taken number of measures for women.

"Whether it's providing vocational education or enabling women to leverage technology, a slew of schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojna, Mahila E-Haat, skill development for women, etc have been launched in recent years," she said.

