International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone Bulbul: search on for five missing fishermen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:32 IST
Cyclone Bulbul: search on for five missing fishermen

Hectic search by the Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF continued, but none of the five fishermen missing since two trawlers carrying them capsized under the impact of Cyclone Bulbul three days ago was found, a senior Coast Guard officer said on Wednesday. Chances of their survival were slim, the officer said.

The two trawlers capsized off Mousuni island in West Bengal as the cyclone made landfall in the state on Saturday night. Out of the total nine fishermen who had gone missing, bodies of four had been found on Monday. However, whereabouts of the remaining five are not known and personnel of the Coast Guard and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted search for them on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

Commander of Coast Guard, West Bengal, and its Deputy Inspector General S R Dash said the two boats, which had drifted away to deep seas due to strong water current, was spotted on Wednesday and efforts are being made to bring them to shallow side. After bringing the two sunken boats to the shallow area, a hunt for the missing fishermen would be conducted on Thursday, Dash told PTI.

He, however, did not sound very optimistic about their chances of survival. "The chances of their survival are low," the Coast Guard DIG said.

Like the previous days, a Coast Guard team from Haldia under Commandant Deepak Singh scoured through the waters where the mishap had taken place. The Coast Guard and NDRF team are jointly engaged in the operation.

Three trawlers had ventured into the sea from the shores of Mousuni island. Out of them, two capsized under the impact of Cyclone Bulbul on the midnight of Saturday, about 50 metres away from the island. Cyclone Bulbul had made its landfall between Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district and Khepupara in Bangladesh on the midnight of Saturday. It had then hurtled northeastwards into neighbouring Bangladesh over the Sunderban delta.

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said at least nine people of three districts have lost their lives in the calamity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Two Namibian ministers resign over bribery scandal involving Icelandic fishing firm

Namibias justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, the presidency said. Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau ...

Telangana govt to step up security for Revenue dept officials

The Telangana government would provide necessary security at offices of revenue officials in the wake of the recent incident of a woman Tahsildar being burnt alive here, a senior official said on Wednesday. A senior Revenue official told PT...

Soccer-Rose ready to dig in and see out final months of Spurs deal

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose says he is prepared to run down the final 18 months of his contract and leave for free after not being handed a new deal by the Premier League club. Left back Rose, 29, who has started nine out of Spurs...

Moldova leader nominates former finance minister as PM candidate

Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Wednesday nominated former finance minister Ion Chicu to be the next prime minister.The previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019