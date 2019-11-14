International Development News
Man booked for objectionable comments against SC's verdict on Ayodhya

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 09:54 IST
A man has been booked for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya issue, police said on Thursday. Bablu Khan, a resident of Charthaval town and who currently lives in Oman, has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and under Section 66 (punishment for sending offensive messages through a computer or any other communication device) of the IT Act, they said.

Steps have been taken to get the accused's passport cancelled, police said. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content against a particular community on social media, police said. He has been identified as Sabir Ali, a resident of Rohana Khurd village, they said.

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Cherry Blossom festival draws lots of tourists: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the Cherry Blossom festival which celebrates the annual blooming of the pink cherry trees draws a lot of tourists to the state. The chief minister on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth e...

President's rule in Maha a 'scripted act', alleges Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the imposition of Presidents rule in Maharashtra was a scripted act and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form a government. It also said that former state chie...

Pageau's hat trick rallies Senators past Devils

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goal with 201 remaining and recorded his first regular-season hat trick as the Ottawa Senators rallied to defeat the host New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Wednesday night. Pageau recorded his fifth career ...
