Delhi pavilion at trade fair to showcase infrastructure, digital innovation

A pavilion showcasing several achievements of the Delhi government, including its flagship Mohalla Clinics programme, was inaugurated by Industries Minister Satyendar Jain at Pragati Maidan on Thursday. The 39th India International Trade Fair is being organised by India Trade Promotion Organization. This year "ease of doing business" is the theme of the annual trade fair.

The Delhi government said in a statement that its pavilion is designed to highlight the developing infrastructure, digital innovation, and other initiatives taken by it. Minister Jain visited all the stalls at the pavilion and was briefed by heads of different departments taking part in the trade fair.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has arranged for on-site health check-up for visitors to create awareness about Mohalla Clinics.

