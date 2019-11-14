Police recovers Rs 72 lakh stolen from logistics van

The Bangur Nagar police has recovered over Rs 72 lakh, which was allegedly stolen by the driver of a cash van belonging to a logistics company, police said on Thursday. The police conducted a search at accused Sher Ali's daughter's home and recovered Rs 72,60,000 in cash, senior inspector Shobha Pise of Bangur Nagar police station said.

On Wednesday, Ali (45) was arrested for allegedly decamping with a cash van, containing over Rs 72 lakh, after pushing the security guard out of vehicle in the western suburb of Malad, an official said. Ali was accompanied by a guard and cash collector Rahul Raghunath Khore, he said, adding that when Khore alighted the van to collect cash at Malad, the accused pushed the guard out and sped away.

The accused went to his daughter's house in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar and gave her the bag containing over Rs 72 lakh, the official said. An offence has been registered against Ali at Bangur Nagar police station under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The accused was produced in court where he was sent to police custody till November 15, and further probe is underway, he added..

