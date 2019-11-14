Union Minister praises Left government in Kerala

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday heaped praise on the LDF government in Kerala and said it is a model for other BJP, non-BJP-ruled states on implementation of Central projects. He thanked the state government for the successful implementation of the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) pipeline project.

The Union minister of petroleum, natural gas and steel was speaking to the media after he met chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here. "Kerala is a model to other states, be it ruled by BJP or others, in the country with respect to the implementation of Central government's projects.

We thank the state government for the the effective implementation of the GAIL pipeline project," Pradhan said. The chief minister's office, in a release, said the Union Minister has assured to speed up the "city gas project" which provides natural gas to residential buildings.

The release also said that the project will be extended to Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts. "More CNG stations will be opened in the state. The Centre will encourage buses using CNG," the release said, adding that the minister also discussed matters related to the Steel Ministry..

